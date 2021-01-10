Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Reaches $586,150.12

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 58.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $586,150.12 and $2.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

