Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $130.64 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00010327 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $130.64 million and $9.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

