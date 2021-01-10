AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $2.94 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00009515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

