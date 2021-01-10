Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Atari Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $8.53 million and $97,033.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00328871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.51 or 0.03977782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

