ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $412,438.46 and approximately $9.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.