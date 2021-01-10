Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

