Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.07 million and $792,042.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

