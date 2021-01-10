ATN (ATN) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,308.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, RightBTC and Hotbit. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $7,308.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00647922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00232067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055999 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

