ATN Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, ATN has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, RightBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. ATN has a market cap of $1.09 million and $10,472.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00061388 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.28 or 0.87101508 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.