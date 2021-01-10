Attila (ATT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $672,765.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Attila has a market cap of $55.84 million and approximately $672,765.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

