Attila Trading Up 3.7% This Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Attila token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Attila has a market cap of $56.18 million and $727,656.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Attila

Attila (ATT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

