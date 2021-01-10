Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $19,209.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

