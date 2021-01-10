Augur (REP) Price Reaches $20.31

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $20.31 or 0.00051206 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $223.41 million and approximately $34.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

