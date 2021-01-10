Augur (REP) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Augur has a market cap of $219.43 million and approximately $46.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.95 or 0.00052948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

