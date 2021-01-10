Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Michael Gerard Basha Sells 43,600 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$49,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,448.23.

Michael Gerard Basha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Gerard Basha sold 15,500 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$17,205.00.

AU stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.05. 150,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,190. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

