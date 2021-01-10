Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Sells C$17,205.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$17,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 624,071 shares in the company, valued at C$692,718.81.

Michael Gerard Basha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$49,268.00.

CVE:AU traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,190. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.08.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

