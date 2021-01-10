Aurora Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.