Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.06 or 0.99849802 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041742 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

