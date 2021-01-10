Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0988 on Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,766.86 or 1.00907066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013440 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

