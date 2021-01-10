Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.04.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $319.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $320.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

