Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $517.73 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00017680 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $517.73 million and approximately $100.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 85.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.