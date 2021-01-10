Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 261,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

