Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 196,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.