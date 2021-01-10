Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $115.70 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $115.70 million and approximately $152.91 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for $16.66 or 0.00046653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

