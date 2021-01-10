Balancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $139.65 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Balancer has a total market cap of $139.41 million and approximately $139.65 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $20.08 or 0.00050697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

