Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,286.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $17,286.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.