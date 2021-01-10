Banano Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $13,457.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

