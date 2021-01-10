Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Cap of $159.55 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Bancor has a total market cap of $159.55 million and $46.52 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 97,857,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

