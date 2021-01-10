Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Banner worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Banner by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Banner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Banner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

