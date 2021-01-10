BASIC Reaches Market Cap of $23.38 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.38 million and $2.29 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00111890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00245407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00061636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,586.65 or 0.86676585 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

