Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $28,719.85

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Bata has a market cap of $28,719.85 and $10.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 94.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

