BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to report sales of $21.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.22 million. BayCom posted sales of $21.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $87.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.92 million to $87.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.57 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $88.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth about $196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

