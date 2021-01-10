BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCML. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. BayCom has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in BayCom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BayCom by 99.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BayCom by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BayCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.