Beam Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.56 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Beam has a market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

