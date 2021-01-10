BeatzCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $383,568.48 and approximately $111.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037050 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.