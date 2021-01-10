Beaxy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,269.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7,269.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

