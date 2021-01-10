Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $618,755.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Beldex has a market cap of $68.96 million and $618,755.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

