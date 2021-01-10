Beldex Price Tops $0.0728 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $625,722.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

