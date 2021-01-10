Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 1-Day Volume Tops $36,023.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $852,179.89 and $36,023.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00611779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 33,486,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,238,224 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

