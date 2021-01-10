BetProtocol Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $214,599.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00231607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056172 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

