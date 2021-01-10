Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Bezant has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $8,646.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.04029785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00321336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

