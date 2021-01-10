Bezop (BEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,624.69

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezop has a total market cap of $244,624.69 and $527.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

BEZ is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.