BIDR Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One BIDR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1.03 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 26,700,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

Buying and Selling BIDR

