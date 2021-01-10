BIKI (BIKI) Market Cap Hits $9.84 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One BIKI token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $793,787.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

