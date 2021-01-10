BIKI (BIKI) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $818,663.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

