Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 billion and approximately $680.82 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

ThoreCoin (THR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,298.64 or 0.19500000 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

