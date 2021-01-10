Binance Coin Price Hits $43.07 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and $627.72 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012897 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.

