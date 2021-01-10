Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.