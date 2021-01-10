Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

