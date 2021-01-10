BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 34,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $1,093,379.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,828 shares of company stock valued at $24,776,699. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

