BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) Financial Contrast

Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Aradigm has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aradigm and BioLife Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aradigm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 48.80 -$1.66 million $0.08 510.00

Aradigm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aradigm and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aradigm N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aradigm and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $32.44, indicating a potential downside of 20.48%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Aradigm.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Aradigm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

